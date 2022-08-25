Saxo Bank Japan has changed the minimum trading unit for stock index CFDs, allowing its clients to now trade from a quantity of 0.1 or 0.01 depending on the instrument.
Saxo Bank changes minimum trading unit for stock index CFDs for Japanese traders
The broker said in the official announcement:
The US N100 index used to have a minimum trading unit of 1, which meant that traders would need to pay at least 176,951 yen to trade it. However, the minimum trading unit has now been changed to 0.01, so trades can be made from JPY 1,770.
Additionally, Saxo has changed the minimum trading unit for CFDs on European and Asian indices.