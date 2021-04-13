Plus500 registers record active customers in first quarter of 2021

Online CFD broker Plus500 released a trading updated today for the first quarter of 2021. For the three-month period ended on 31 March, the brokerage reported $203.2 million in revenue with a massive 121% jump compared to the last quarter of 2020.

Plus500 also revealed that the number of active clients reached 269,743 in the first quarter, compared to 215,305 in Q4 of 2020. The onboarded new clients during Q1 was 89,406, compared to 50,314 in Q4 of 2020.

The company also reported EBITDA of $121.7 million in the first quarter, compared to $19.9 million during the Q4 of 2020.