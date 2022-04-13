Plus500 announces a new $50 million buyback program alongside its current one

Forex and CFDs broker Plus500 has revealed that its board of directors has approved a new share buyback programme of up to $50 million worth of shares.

The London-listed company announced that this buyback program will run side-by-side with its previous one of $55 million, announced in February. The earlier program included a special buyback program of $29.8 million to benefit from the Israeli tax rate changes will run throughout 2022, ending on 31 December.

The new share buyback program follows the release of the broker’s financial results for the first quarter of the year. The company reported a revenue of $270.9 million with 68% increase compared to previous quarter and 33% higher than the first quarter of the previous year.