Payment solutions for unregulated offshore FX Brokers

Banking and payment solutions for regulated FX brokers are usually straightforward although even regulator brokers with proper licenses can get hard time finding the suitable options in today age of strict bank policies.

Unregulated offshore FX brokers from St. Vincent, Marshall Islands, Hong Kong and etc. face limitations in the ways they can process incoming and outgoing payments deposits and withdrawals.

Advanced Markets Group has put together a list of most common payment solutions available for offshore FX brokers to shed some light on what can be expected.

Banks

Offshore FX brokers will not be able to obtain a corporate bank account at a Tier1 or Tier 2 bank, they should investigate Tier 3 banks in less economically developed countries.

These banks are traditionally lacking the online banking features, do not have great client support, take their time to reply. Offshore FX brokers are often required to pass “in person” interviews and rejections are very common.

Cost: if you have a decent FX network, you may not even pay for the bank account opening. If you don’t – expect to pay 2-3K to the agent (no guarantees to open)

Islands banks often charge monthly maintenance fees to have an account open (from USD3000 and up), as well as have restrictions on the daily number of transactions.

FX Offshore brokers use banks mostly for B2B wires and larger B2C transactions

Fees: often fixed fee and % (whatever is greater), can be as low as 1% MDR (Merchant Discount Rate), as high as 11%. MDR is higher on crypto deposits/withdrawals

European EMIs (manly UK and Lithuania)

EMIs (Electronic Money Institution) is a growing bank alternative. EMI is not a bank and has certain limitation (as example, they can’t take credit risk)

Typically, EMI is well vetted, has proper KYC (Know Your Customer) in place and more reliable compared to PSP (Payment Service Provider). Normally EMI assign client IBAN (use own SWIFT number). Therefore, more companies may accept EMI for the financial transactions.

Fees: Fees are Volume, Sector and Origin based, but assume the average 150-250bps (~1%) on money inflows, and the average fixed EUROS 50 per transfer. Within SEPA, fixed transfer fees can be around 12.50