Online FX and CFDs broker Traders’ Hub launches in the UAE

Abu Dhabi headquartered retail forex and CFDs broker Traders’ Hub announced on Monday its launch in the UAE. United Arab Emirates (UAE). The newly introduced online brokerage firm offers trading services with over 1,000 instruments including forex, indices, shares and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Leading the charge is Suhail Al Otaiba, CEO by Suhail Al Otaiba, the former Head of Strategic Client Coverage of Abu Dhabi-based broker ADSS.
We are extremely proud to be launching a new online trading firm in the UAE. Our goal is to become the investment house of choice for local and MENA region trading clients as well as provide the best trading environment for international expats and businesses in the UAE.
The UAE-regulated brokerage firm is also joined by Ahmed Al Katheeri and Ahmed Ayoub as in key leadership positions. Al Katheeri will serve as Chief Operating Officer and Ayoub as Chief Business Development Officer.
Traders’ Hub offers trading services on its ‘in-house’ Trading Platform, as well as on MetaTrader 4 and the MetaTrader 5.
He added:
We have built our business around Traders’ Hub’s strong corporate values and hyper-focused vision to become the market leader in our field throughout the MENA region. Therefore, whatever your trading strategy, level of funding or appetite for risk, we have a trading account that meets your needs and a multi-lingual client services team that will support you every step of the way.
