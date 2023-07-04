Interactive Brokers sees 5% increase in DARTs in June

Interactive Brokers has released its monthly trading performance for June 2023.
The American automated global electronic broker reported that its Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) came in at 1.960 million. The figure was a 5% higher compared to May when the number stood at 1.86 million. On a yearly basis, DARTs dropped 3%.
In June, the firm registered client equity of $365.0 billion, which was 24% more than the previous year and 6% higher than the previous month. The client margin loan balance fell 2% on yearly basis to $41.9 billion and about rose 5% compared to May.
The broker ended the month with client credit balance of $98.9 billion, including $3.2 billion in insured bank deposit sweeps. The client credit balance came in 7% higher than in June 2022 and about the same as the prior month.
Client accounts on the platform increased 19% YoY and 1% MoM to 2.29 million in June 2023.
Interactive Brokers cleared 192 annualized DARTs per client on average during the last month. The average commission per cleared commissionable order was $3.08, including exchange, clearing and regulatory fees.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.