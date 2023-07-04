Interactive Brokers sees 5% increase in DARTs in June

In June, the firm registered client equity of $365.0 billion, which was 24% more than the previous year and 6% higher than the previous month. The client margin loan balance fell 2% on yearly basis to $41.9 billion and about rose 5% compared to May.

The American automated global electronic broker reported that its Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) came in at 1.960 million. The figure was a 5% higher compared to May when the number stood at 1.86 million. On a yearly basis, DARTs dropped 3%.

The broker ended the month with client credit balance of $98.9 billion, including $3.2 billion in insured bank deposit sweeps. The client credit balance came in 7% higher than in June 2022 and about the same as the prior month.

Client accounts on the platform increased 19% YoY and 1% MoM to 2.29 million in June 2023.

Interactive Brokers cleared 192 annualized DARTs per client on average during the last month. The average commission per cleared commissionable order was $3.08, including exchange, clearing and regulatory fees.

Earlier last month, Interactive Brokers announced an expansion to its offering which allows its clients to access shares trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen (CPH) and the Prague Stock Exchange (PSE).