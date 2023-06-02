Interactive Brokers Reveals DARTs Declines 19% YoY

New York-based electronic trading platform Interactive Brokers posted its monthly metrics for May on Thursday evening, revealing that Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) tumbled year-over-year (YoY) but grew by 5% compared to the prior month.
The 1.86 million DARTS in May was 19% below the same month last year. However, the company ended the month with 2.26 million client accounts, representing a 19% increase YoY and a 2% rise from last month.
Meanwhile, ending client equity came in at $345.1 billion, 10% above the prior year and 1% higher than the preceding month, with ending client margin loan balances of $39.8 billion, 10% below the previous year period and 1% higher than the prior month.
Ending client credit balances were $98.7 billion, which includes $2.9 billion in insured bank deposit sweeps, representing an 8% rise from the prior year and a 1% decline compared to the previous month.
Elsewhere, the average commission per cleared commissionable order came in at $3.08, including exchange, clearing, and regulatory fees. The average commission per cleared commissionable order for stocks was $1.95, while it was $4.43 for equity options and $4.36 for futures. The average order size for stocks was 1,013 shares, while for equity options, it was 6.6 contracts, and for futures, it was 3.3 contracts.
In April, Interactive Brokers reported its first quarter results, reporting adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share, above the $0.82 reported in the same quarter last year. Revenue was $1.06 billion. Both metrics missed analyst consensus expectations.
Having gained a degree in economics, Alan entered the world of financial services starting his career in London and then moving to New York for a number of years. His first post at a City bank saw him establish a reputation as an forex trader. Having recently returned from New York after eight successful years, Alan is now a prosperous trader in his own right concentrating on commodities and forex.