Interactive Brokers Reveals DARTs Declines 19% YoY

New York-based electronic trading platform Interactive Brokers posted its monthly metrics for May on Thursday evening, revealing that Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) tumbled year-over-year (YoY) but grew by 5% compared to the prior month.

The 1.86 million DARTS in May was 19% below the same month last year. However, the company ended the month with 2.26 million client accounts, representing a 19% increase YoY and a 2% rise from last month.

Meanwhile, ending client equity came in at $345.1 billion, 10% above the prior year and 1% higher than the preceding month, with ending client margin loan balances of $39.8 billion, 10% below the previous year period and 1% higher than the prior month.