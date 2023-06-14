Interactive Brokers expands offering with access to Nasdaq Copenhagen and the Prague Stock Exchange

The automated global electronic broker Interactive Brokers has announced it now offers its clients access shares trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen (CPH) and the Prague Stock Exchange (PSE). Additionlly, eligible Nasdaq Copenhagen shares will be available for fractional trading.
With a presence spanning across 200 countries and territories, Interactive Brokers offers its clients access to over 150 global markets. Furthermore, Interactive Brokers facilitates account funding and trading in up to 26 different currencies, encompassing currencies such as the Danish Krone (DKK) and Czech Koruna (CZK).
Clients seeking to diversify and take advantage of new trading opportunities across geographies in Europe and around the world, can now add Danish and Czech stocks to their portfolios while benefiting from Interactive Brokers’ low costs and the ability to trade products across asset classes from a single unified platform. Adding Nasdaq Copenhagen and the Prague Stock Exchange reinforces our commitment to providing our clients with the greatest breadth of investment products.
In terms of trading costs, the commission for Danish stocks varies between 0.015% and 0.05% of the trade value, with a minimum of DKK 10.00 per order for tiered pricing based on monthly volume. Alternatively, fixed pricing entails a commission of 0.05% of the trade value, with a minimum of DKK 49.00 per order. In the case of Czech stocks, the fixed commission stands at 0.15% of the trade value, with a minimum of CZK 70 per order.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.