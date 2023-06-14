Interactive Brokers expands offering with access to Nasdaq Copenhagen and the Prague Stock Exchange

The automated global electronic broker Interactive Brokers has announced it now offers its clients access shares trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen (CPH) and the Prague Stock Exchange (PSE). Additionlly, eligible Nasdaq Copenhagen shares will be available for fractional trading.

With a presence spanning across 200 countries and territories, Interactive Brokers offers its clients access to over 150 global markets. Furthermore, Interactive Brokers facilitates account funding and trading in up to 26 different currencies, encompassing currencies such as the Danish Krone (DKK) and Czech Koruna (CZK).