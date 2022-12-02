Interactive Brokers sees 30%YoY drop in DARTs in November

In November, the firm registered client equity of $317.3 billion, which was 15% lower than the same period during the previous year but 7% higher the previous month. The client margin loan balance dropped 28% on yearly basis to $39.2 billion, and 1% compared to October.

The American automated global electronic broker reported that its Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) came in at 1.952 million. This was a marginal decrease compared to last October when the number stood at 1.965. However, on a yearly basis, DARTs dropped 30%.

Interactive Brokers has released its monthly trading performance for November 2022.

The broker ended the month with client credit balance of $96.0 billion, including $2.4 billion in insured bank deposit sweeps. The number came in 10% higher than in November 2021 and 1% above the prior month.

In addition, the client accounts on the platform increased 26% YoY and 1% MoM to 2.07 million in November 2022.

Interactive Brokers cleared 214 annualized DARTs per client on average during the last month. The average commission per cleared commissionable order was $3.19, including exchange, clearing and regulatory fees.

Meanwhile, the US trading platform registered revenue of $790 million in third quarter of the year, registering a 70% YoY jump.

Earlier in November, firm strengthened its presence in Europe with a new office in Dublin, Ireland.