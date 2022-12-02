Interactive Brokers sees 30%YoY drop in DARTs in November

Interactive Brokers has released its monthly trading performance for November 2022.
The American automated global electronic broker reported that its Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) came in at 1.952 million. This was a marginal decrease compared to last October when the number stood at 1.965. However, on a yearly basis, DARTs dropped 30%.
In November, the firm registered client equity of $317.3 billion, which was 15% lower than the same period during the previous year but 7% higher the previous month. The client margin loan balance dropped 28% on yearly basis to $39.2 billion, and 1% compared to October.
The broker ended the month with client credit balance of $96.0 billion, including $2.4 billion in insured bank deposit sweeps. The number came in 10% higher than in November 2021 and 1% above the prior month.
In addition, the client accounts on the platform increased 26% YoY and 1% MoM to 2.07 million in November 2022.
Interactive Brokers cleared 214 annualized DARTs per client on average during the last month. The average commission per cleared commissionable order was $3.19, including exchange, clearing and regulatory fees.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.