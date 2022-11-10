Interactive Brokers opens a new office in Ireland

‘Interactive Brokers initially chose Ireland due to the benefits of Ireland’s EU membership, strong regulatory reputation, and ease of access to the European market. Throughout that process and into our first two years of business we have been incredibly impressed with the local financial services talent and pro-business environment.

The American automated global electronic broker first opened an office in Dublin in 2020 following Brexit.

Interactive Brokers has strengthened its presence in Europe with a new office in Dublin, Ireland.

Keller went on to say that the broker’s office in Dublin currently employs 110 staff, which is higher than the firm originally anticipated.

Mary Buckley, Interim CEO, IDA Ireland, added:

Ireland, given its vibrant international financial services environment, has proven to be an excellent location for Interactive Brokers and this move to new offices signals the company’s ongoing commitment to its operations here. I wish the team continued success.

According to the official announcement, An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar T.D joined the Board and Executive leadership of the brokerage’s Ireland-based subsidiary.

Earlier in October, Interactive Brokers reported a 70% increase in the company’s third quarter revenue, reporting $790 million for the three months between July and September 2022.