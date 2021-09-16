IG Group reports £221.7 million in Q1 FY2022

IG Group, a global financial services provider, has published a revenue updated for the first quarter od the financial year 2022, which ended on 31 August 2021. The company reported a jump in revenues during the three-month period.

According to the trading update, IG Group’s trading revenue reached £221.7 million in Q1 FY22, 6% higher than the same period the previous year, when it was £209.0 million. The numbers were also higher than the previous reported quarter when it touched £214.1 million.