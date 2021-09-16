IG Group reports £221.7 million in Q1 FY2022

IG Group, a global financial services provider, has published a revenue updated for the first quarter od the financial year 2022, which ended on 31 August 2021. The company reported a jump in revenues during the three-month period.
According to the trading update, IG Group’s trading revenue reached £221.7 million in Q1 FY22, 6% higher than the same period the previous year, when it was £209.0 million. The numbers were also higher than the previous reported quarter when it touched £214.1 million.
The number of active clients in the first quarter touched 287,200. Excluding tastytrade, which IG Group recently acquired, active clients increased 12% in Q1 FY22 compared to Q1 FY21.
Core Markets+ revenue stood at £192.1 million in Q1FY22, falling 4% compared to the last quarter. This is a reflection of the impact of ASIC regulation in Australia which came into effect in March 2021. IG noted that its Japan business “continued to perform strongly and delivered growth ahead of expectations in the quarter.”