GMO-Z.com Trade UK teams up with RegTech firm muinmos and NorthRow

GMO-Z.com Trade UK Limited, FCA-regulated and an affiliated company of GMO CLICK Securities Inc., has just announced that it has teamed up with RegTech solutions muinmos PASS and NorthRow.

The company aims to accelerate its client onboarding processes for its forthcoming prime-of-prime brokerage services.

GMO-Z.com’s prime-of-prime brokerage services will be offered under the new Z.com Global Markets brand.

Nick Cropper, General Manager of GMO-Z.com, said:

The integration of muinmos and NorthRow will enable us to provide a fast, simple and compliant onboarding process for our institutional and professional clients. The advancement and automation of onboarding solutions has generally been focused on individual clients in recent years, however I believe that improving the onboarding experience for institutional clients, in particular, brings significant added-value within the primeof-prime space. We are committed to adopting best-in-class technology solutions in all areas of the business, and we look forward to working closely with muinmos and NorthRow to facilitate the most efficient user experience while ensuring regulatory compliance.

Remonda Kirketerp-Møller, Founder and CEO, muinmos, commented:

We are extremely delighted to have been selected by GMO-Z.com to enable them to streamline their onboarding automation, and deliver real time compliance checks with the added benefit of a tried and tested governance model which senior management and regulators like to see. Our muinmos PASS regulatory engine is an AI-based product with built-in governance workflows which instantly maps regulatory permissions across the globe, enabling them to perform accurate and fast risk-free processing of their clients in terms of classification, suitability and appropriateness on each product and service offered and cross border clearance. Together with our partner, NorthRow we are providing a complete solution to GMO-Z.com to automatically onboard clients efficiently and effectively whilst also mitigating risks of regulatory fines and ensuring that they remain compliant 24×7 as new regulatory parameters are added.

Rhodri James, Chief Revenue Officer at NorthRow, added: