FXSpotStream reports ADV of $67 billion in November

Steffy Bogdanova
December 2, 2022 10:15 am

FXSpotStream, the provider of a multi-bank FX aggregation service for spot FX trading, has released its monthly metrics for November 2022.

Last month, the average daily volume came in at $67.28 billion.

ADV numbers recorded slight decrease in November and October after the firm recorded its highest ADV ever in September. November ADV decreased 2.7% on monthly basis, compared to the $69.13 billion recorded the previous month.

On yearly basis, however, last month’s ADV was 31% higher compared to November 2021.

In November 2022, FXSpotStream’s overall volume stood at $1.48 trillion. The numbers were 2% up from the $1.45 trillion, recorded last October.

The overall trading volume of the firm has surpassed $1 trillion every month since the beginning of the year.

The November ADV numbers are based on 21 trading days.

