FXSpotStream reports ADV of $67 billion in November

FXSpotStream, the provider of a multi-bank FX aggregation service for spot FX trading, has released its monthly metrics for November 2022.

Last month, the average daily volume came in at $67.28 billion.

ADV numbers recorded slight decrease in November and October after the firm recorded its highest ADV ever in September. November ADV decreased 2.7% on monthly basis, compared to the $69.13 billion recorded the previous month.