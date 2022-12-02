FXSpotStream reports ADV of $67 billion in November

FXSpotStream, the provider of a multi-bank FX aggregation service for spot FX trading, has released its monthly metrics for November 2022.
Last month, the average daily volume came in at $67.28 billion.
ADV numbers recorded slight decrease in November and October after the firm recorded its highest ADV ever in September. November ADV decreased 2.7% on monthly basis, compared to the $69.13 billion recorded the previous month.
On yearly basis, however, last month’s ADV was 31% higher compared to November 2021.
