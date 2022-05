The numbers reverted to more normal levels and fell 12.6% compared to the record high of March when it reached $70.12 billion.

The average daily volume in April 2022 came in at $61.25 billion.

FXSpotStream, provider of a multi-bank FX aggregation service for spot FX trading, has released its monthly metrics for April 2022.

The ADV registered a 25.8% increase compared to the same period during the previous year.

In April FXSpotStream’s overall volume stood at $1.29 trillion, down from $1.613 trillion, recorded in March 2022.

The March ADV numbers are based on 21 trading days.