FXCM releases steady execution data report in December

Retail forex broker FXCM (NYSE:FXCM) released execution data for December 2019.
All Instruments Highlights include:
- 72.9% of orders executed at price, a drop of 2.14% MoM
- 20.8% of orders executed with positive slippage, up 9.5% MoM
- 6.3% of orders executed with negative slippage, down 3% MoM
- Average execution speed 17 milliseconds
Highlighted Instruments December 2019:
The company has recently launched a series of new data products, offering live pricing updates which are sourced directly from major interbank and non-bank market makers and updated multiple times per second.