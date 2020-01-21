LeapRate
Menu
Menu

FXCM releases steady execution data report in December

Brokers January 21, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova  0

Share
fxcm

Retail forex broker FXCM (NYSE:FXCM) released execution data for December 2019.

All Instruments Highlights include:

  • 72.9% of orders executed at price, a drop of 2.14% MoM
  • 20.8% of orders executed with positive slippage, up 9.5% MoM
  • 6.3% of orders executed with negative slippage, down 3% MoM
  • Average execution speed 17 milliseconds

Highlighted Instruments December 2019:

The company has recently launched a series of new data products, offering live pricing updates which are sourced directly from major interbank and non-bank market makers and updated multiple times per second.

Related News

arrow
X
IG Group announces H1 FY20 results, expects to return to revenue growth in FY20…BrokersUK online trading leader IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) announced its results for the six months ended 30 November 2019 (H1 FY20). Back in Decemb…

FXCM releases steady execution data report in December

0
X
ATFX launches electronic signature service in South East Asia…BrokersFintech company and brokerage ATFX recently launched Adobe Sign as a new service for its clients in South East Asia. The new service allows clients to…

Send this to a friend