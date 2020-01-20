Fullerton Markets updates website, relaunches marketing tool PipBox

New Zealand based brokerage firm Fullerton Markets has just announced that it has updated its homepage. The new site now includes a contemporary design and easy one-click features that allow for easier navigation.

Said CEO of Fullerton Markets, Mario Singh, commented:

We’re excited about the new look! After collecting feedback from our users, we realised that we needed to make our wide range of services and robust library of resources even more accessible. The key objective was to enhance the trading and learning experience on our site. With our homepage’s simpler and sleeker design, users can easily access our services, benefits and resources on the go.

Fullerton Markets has also announced plans to relaunch its marketing tool, PipBox, at the end of January. Leveraging such resources will help partners build their brand presence on social media, effectively capture leads and generate a steady stream of passive income online.