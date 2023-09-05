FOREX.com presents latest trading times survey

Traders know that the difference between seizing an opportunity and missing out on a big trade can hinge on timing a trade’s execution.

To analyze global trading patterns, the experts at FOREX.com conducted a large-scale survey with 3,000 experienced traders, and uncovered the most popular and opportune times for executing trades.

Survey Key Findings:

The first hour of the trading day is the most favoured time to execute trades globally, across all asset classes, according to the survey results.

Traders with the most experience are most likely to trade in the first hour of the day, while those with under 10 years prefer the last hour of the trading day.

Forex traders were found to have an inclination towards the first hour of the trading day above the traders of all other asset classes.

The Most and Least Popular Trading Times

Trading timeframe Percentage of traders (%) 1st hour of the trading day 35% Last hour of the trading day 30% After the 1st hour but before lunch 18% After lunch but before the last hour 16%

For the full survey results, please click here.

Across all asset classes, the first hour of the trading day emerges in the survey data as the most favoured time to execute trades globally. This preference holds true for traders dealing in equities, commodities, foreign exchange, and bonds.

Meanwhile, the period after lunch but before the last hour of the trading day is the least preferred time for trades among all asset classes, with only 16% of traders selecting this timeframe.

Regional Preferences

Regional focus 1st hour of the trading day After lunch but before the last hour After the 1st hour but before lunch Last hour of the trading day Africa & Middle East 33% 18% 21% 28% Asia/Pacific 37% 17% 19% 28% Europe 35% 15% 17% 34% North America 34% 16% 18% 32%

Traders active in Asia/Pacific markets are the most likely to place their trades in the first hour of the trading day, with 37% naming this time as their preferred time to trade. On the other hand, European traders display a significant preference for the last hour of the trading day, with 34% of their trades executed during this time.

Preferences by Trader Type

Preferred trading timeframe 1st hour of the trading day After lunch but before the last hour After the 1st hour but before lunch Last hour of the trading day Intraday (e.g., minutes to hours) 36% 15% 17% 31% Long-term (e.g., weeks to months) 39% 15% 18% 29% Medium-term (e.g., days to weeks) 34% 17% 20% 29% Other 31% 26% 20% 23% Short-term (e.g., hours to days) 35% 16% 19% 30%

Long-term traders, whose preferred trading timeframe spans weeks to months, are more inclined to execute trades during the first hour of the trading day. This aligns with the broader global trend, where most traders, irrespective of the asset class traded, favour the initial hour for trade execution.

Preferences Based on Experience

Years of experience 1st hour of the trading day After lunch but before the last hour After the 1st hour but before lunch Last hour of the trading day 1 year or less 36% 17% 17% 30% More than 1 year but less than 5 years 34% 18% 19% 29% More than 10 years 38% 16% 17% 29% More than 5 years but less than 10 years 34% 14% 19% 33%

Experience also appears to influence the timing of trades significantly. Traders with over 10 years of experience are most likely to trade in the first hour of the day, while those with 5 to 10 years of experience display a preference for the last hour of the trading day, with a notable aversion to trading after lunch but before the final hour.

Preferences Based on Asset Class

Preferred asset class 1st hour of the trading day After lunch but before the last hour After the 1st hour but before lunch Last hour of the trading day Bonds 33% 18% 20% 30% Commodities 34% 15% 21% 30% Equities 35% 18% 18% 30% Forex 38% 14% 17% 31%

Examining various asset classes, Forex traders were found to have an inclination towards the first hour of the trading day – 38% prefer this time for executing most of their trades. Additionally, FX traders are least likely to trade after lunch but before the last hour, suggesting a focus on early opportunities.

