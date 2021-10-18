Exness to sponsor Financial Markets Exhibition in Cairo

Exness will join the 4th Annual Exhibition of Financial Markets and Investment in Egypt as the Main Global Sponsor, the multi-asset broker announced today.

The exhibition will take place on the 25th and 26th of October 2021 at Hilton Cairo Heliopolis Hotel in Cairo city. Thousands of traders and financial markets experts from over 22 countries are expected to attend.

MENA Regional Director Mohamad Ibrahim said: