Exness to sponsor Financial Markets Exhibition in Cairo

Exness will join the 4th Annual Exhibition of Financial Markets and Investment in Egypt as the Main Global Sponsor, the multi-asset broker announced today.
The exhibition will take place on the 25th and 26th of October 2021 at Hilton Cairo Heliopolis Hotel in Cairo city. Thousands of traders and financial markets experts from over 22 countries are expected to attend.
MENA Regional Director Mohamad Ibrahim said:
Exness always maintains a strong presence in the world’s biggest and most influential financial markets event. We are delighted to be participating and sponsoring the Annual Exhibition of Financial Markets and Investments organised by Smart Vision as a Main Global Sponsor.
The fintech firm’s prominent booth at the exhibition will be divided into three. One area will be for high-tech with equipment which virtually connects visitors to the Exness Team. There will be a a VIP lounge and a meeting room for meetings with clients and partners as well as hold discussions on key topics in financial markets.
Smart Vision chairman and managing director, Dr. Mohammed Elnozamy commented:
We are thrilled to have Exness be part of our event as a Main Global Sponsor. Exness is one of the top brokers in the world and it is a great honour to have such a reputable company participate and support our Financial Markets Exhibition. We are certain that this is merely a glimpse of our fruitful partnership with the world-renowned broker!