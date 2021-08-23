Wael Makarem joins Exness as Senior Market Strategist for the MENA region

In addition to this, he will enhance our brand presence in the MENA region and be an integral part of our global strategy to reach new markets.

We are delighted to be welcoming Wael to the Exness team as our new Senior Market Strategist. With his long standing experience in the forex and CFD industry and his innovative approach to analysing the financial markets, he will undoubtedly add great value for our traders and partners.

According to a press release shared with LeapRate, Makarem will represent the CFD provider on various media platforms in English and Arabic. He will also host webinars and trading workshops across the Middle East and North Africa.

Wael Makarem added:

It’s very exciting to have joined a market leader like Exness at this point in my career and I look forward to offering the best of my expertise while representing one of the fastest growing brokers in the industry. As part of the rapidly expanding Exness team l will support the firm’s strategy to strengthen its presence in the Middle East and support the substantial growth they have already achieved over the past few years. Exness is an extremely customer-centric business and as part of my role I will ensure all traders have the knowledge they need about the financial markets in order to make the best trading decisions possible.

Makarem brings almost a decade of experience in the financial services industry, having held positions such as a trader, private banker and market analyst. At Exness, he will also conduct daily market analysis highlighting the impact of important events from the global financial markets, with a specific focus on traders in the MENA region.

Exness reported recently that July was a record month for the Forex and CFD broker with highest ever trading activity registered on the platform.

The company also recently reported affiliate marketing growth in the past 18 months. Less than two years since its launch, the program includes 40 countries. Since its inception in December 2019, the total payout reached $1.5 million spread across 3,500 affiliates, registered for the Exness Affiliate Program.