Exness posts $947 billion in September trading volumes

The Forex and CFD broker Exness reported $947 billion in September 2021. This represented a 7.7% rise compared to August.
September turned out to be a record month for active clients on the platform. Last month, the company registered 231,952 active clients, compared to August when it was number reached 224,544.
Exness has registered steady growth since the beginning of the year in active accounts on its platform.
In the third quarter of 2021, the broker has seen $470.3 million client withdrawals, up by 9.3% compared to the $430.4 million in the second quarter.
For the three months from July to September, the company also paid out $44.1 million in partner rewards, up by 8% compared to the previous quarter when it reached $40.8 million.
Wael Makarem recently became the firm’s Senior Market Strategist for the MENA region.
