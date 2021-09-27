Menu

Exclusive: Brokeree Solutions unveils its new brand image

Brokers  Exclusive September 27, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Brokeree Solutions, turnkey technology provider for retail brokers, has announced the update of its corporate branding. The new identity includes a sharper logo and crisper and lighter fonts while maintaining brands’ original elements.

Anton Sokolov, Marketing Manager in Brokeree Solutions, said:

Anton Sokolov, Brokeree Solutions
Updated branding represents openness and attentiveness of our team members who are genuinely curious to get to the bottom of brokers’ needs and deliver the best possible solution for our clients. A structured approach to all internal processes and bright minds of our specialists allowed us to get to where we are today, and that is what the new image is all about.

Besides the new logo, the company also launched an updated website with a new navigation system for the solutions’ portfolio and elaborated abilities of its knowledge base. Among other features, users can now find a “Company” tab, which clearly presents the company’s values and team.

Earlier in August, Brokeree Solutions released a new Ratings Module solution.

