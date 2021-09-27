Exclusive: Brokeree Solutions unveils its new brand image

Brokeree Solutions, turnkey technology provider for retail brokers, has announced the update of its corporate branding. The new identity includes a sharper logo and crisper and lighter fonts while maintaining brands’ original elements.

Anton Sokolov, Marketing Manager in Brokeree Solutions, said:

Updated branding represents openness and attentiveness of our team members who are genuinely curious to get to the bottom of brokers’ needs and deliver the best possible solution for our clients. A structured approach to all internal processes and bright minds of our specialists allowed us to get to where we are today, and that is what the new image is all about.