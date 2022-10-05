Equiti secures European license from CySEC

Steffy Bogdanova
October 5, 2022 10:52 am

Online trading technology and multi-asset financial products provider, Equiti Group, today announced it has obtained license from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

The Group can now operate in Europe under its Cyprus-based entity Equiti Global Markets Ltd.

According to the official announcement, Hesham Hasanin has been appointed as CEO of the Group’s Cyprus business.

Iskandar Najjar, Equiti Group CEO, said:

Our CySEC license gives our clients peace of mind by knowing that they are with a global broker in Europe that they can trust and that with CySEC’s regulatory oversight, strict financial market regulatory standards are adhered to.

Regulation and good governance have always been and will continue to be a key part of Equiti’s business model.

The FX and fintech company highlighted the 8th license it has obtained as significant milestone its global growth strategy.

The Group’s other regulated subsidiaries hold authorisations granted from UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority, Seychelles’ Financial Services Authority, Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority (CMA), the Jordan Securities Commission and the Central Bank of Armenia.

