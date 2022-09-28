Equiti Capital UK sees 113% surge in profit for FY21
Equiti Capital UK Limited today released its financial results for the financial year ending December 2021.
The company saw a jump in profits for the period of 113%. The net profit for 2021 reached $3.7 million.
According to the official announcement, the incrase in profit was driven by a 5% rise in revenues underpinned by a small reduction in costs.
Equiti Capital’s FX Agency desk also reported a surge of profits with 84% increase year-on-year.
Paul Webb, a director of Equiti Capital UK, commented:
Paul Webb
With our ambitious business plans and investment in strategic elements of the business, Equiti Capital continues to see the potential for strong growth in revenues over the next financial year.
The company has been focused on turning the Group’s UK entity,
Equiti Capital UK into a hub to serve a wider global group, particularly in terms of product development and marketing.
As part of the long-term Group strategy, Equiti has made a significant investment in the growth of its London-based marketing team, bolstered the Group’s global marketing support.
Equiti Capital further launched 80 leveraged and
fully funded crypto CFDs to professional categorised clients.
The company reaffirmed that it will continue to focus on
technology for its Trading Operations and to further strengthen its Compliance and Risk functions.
Equiti highlighted that it entered 2022 in a strong financial position with $36 million in capital.