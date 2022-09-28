Equiti Capital UK sees 113% surge in profit for FY21

Equiti Capital UK Limited today released its financial results for the financial year ending December 2021.

The company saw a jump in profits for the period of 113%. The net profit for 2021 reached $3.7 million.

According to the official announcement, the incrase in profit was driven by a 5% rise in revenues underpinned by a small reduction in costs.

Equiti Capital’s FX Agency desk also reported a surge of profits with 84% increase year-on-year.