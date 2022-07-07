Steve Reeves joins Equiti Capital UK as a Non-Executive Director

Equiti Capital UK Limited today revealed it has appointed Steve Reeves to its Board as a Non-Executive Director.

Reeves brings a wealth of experience to his new role accumulated across the broker-dealer sector. Throughout his career he has worked at several significant and varied firms including Group Finance Director for IFX Group, City Index and ODL Group, and Managing Director for AxiCorp UK.

Currently, Reeves is a Non-Executive Director of Financial House Ltd.