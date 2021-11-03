Menu

Dukascopy adds 10 new instruments to crypto offering

November 3, 2021


Dukascopy has announced the expansion of its cryptocurrency offering with the addition of ten new cryptocurrency pairs.

Some of the new additions are highly demanded crytptocurrencies among retail traders.

The official statement said:

Dukascopy continues its crypto expansion by significantly improving its overnights rates  for crypto instruments together with launching trading for 10 new crypto currency pairs.

Among the new additions are Cardano, Aave, Basic Attention Token, Compound, Enjin, Chainlink, Polygon, Maker, Uniswap, and Yearn Finance. All of the new cryptocurrencies have been added against the US dollar.

The total number of crypto instruments on the Swiss online trading platform is now 19.

The announcement noted that the additional crypto instruments are now tradable with Dukascopy Europe JForex self-trading accounts.

