Dukascopy adds 10 new instruments to crypto offering

Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Among the new additions are Cardano, Aave, Basic Attention Token, Compound, Enjin, Chainlink, Polygon, Maker, Uniswap, and Yearn Finance. All of the new cryptocurrencies have been added against the US dollar.
The total number of crypto instruments on the Swiss online trading platform is now 19.
The announcement noted that the additional crypto instruments are now tradable with Dukascopy Europe JForex self-trading accounts.