CAPEX.com introduces share dealing product CAPEX Invest

CAPEX Invest offers direct access to over 5000 shares from the biggest global European and US-based exchanges. By expanding its range of products, CAPEX.com also goes into conventional investment services.

The Cyprus-based firm has also revealed a pre-launch promotion providing the first 1000 investors with 0-commission for 1 month.

Multi-licensed fintech brokerage, operated in Europe by Key Way Investments LTD, CAPEX.com today announced that it has expanded its product range with share dealing for over 5000 shares from top global stock exchanges.

Octavian Patrascu, CAPEX.com CEO, commented:

CAPEX Invest confirms that we continuously listen and adapt our offer to our traders’ requests. We embrace all changes and strive to deliver a simple yet competitive product. Our mission is to organize access to financial products for all clients. We are happy to release our second business vertical, CAPEX Invest – our share dealing product.

Patrascu went on to highlight the firm’s plans to introduce multiple other verticals, split into different modules, expanding the firm’s product range globally in the near future.

He added:

I also want to assure our global audiences that this new product will soon be available in all regions we operate; the next launch is scheduled for our Middle Eastern investors through our ADGM-regulated Abu Dhabi firm.

The new product allows investors to buy, sell, and hold over 5000 of popular stocks from major indices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and other countries.

CAPEX Invest makes it easier for investors to diversify their portfolios by geography and sector as the global economy adjusts to a post-pandemic world. Furthermore, it enables investors to map out their strategies with advanced integrated charts and provide control over their investments.

Christina Koullapi, Executive Director at CAPEX.com, said:

The first 1000 traders who create a CAPEX Invest account will benefit from 0 commission on all transactions for one month. We think everyone should have the chance to diversify their investments and take full advantage of the opportunities the market offers without being forced to deal with commissions or deposit and withdrawal costs. There are only 1000 available spots, so time is of the essence.

Earlier this year, the broker slashed spreads for FX pairs and adjusted them from fixed to variable (floating).

