B2Broker adds new range of features to B2Trader

Liquidity and technology provider B2Broker has introduced a new range of features to its matching engine, B2Trader. The company’s aim is that the latest additions will have client demands be met in record time.

According to B2Broker, many crypto exchanges and brokers around the globe are B2Trader. The matching engine algorithm keeps a record of all open orders in a market and generates new trades if the two orders can be fulfilled by each other.

The official announcement stated: