ACY Securities seals position in Middle East with Arabic singer Moustafa Amar as brand ambassador

The other things to look for is solid product offering and support – does your broker offer instruments across a wide range of asset classes and do they speak your language.

Traders should always look for a broker that offers excellent trading conditions. Fast and reliable execution of orders, deep liquidity from tier-1 global bank and competitive cost of trading.

The expo also featured keynote speakers covering the stock markets, economy and online trading, with ACY Securities’ Head of Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Fahim delivering the keynote speech on FX and CFD trading.

Held at the Hilton Cairo Heliopolis on the 9th and 10th November, the event was successful and attracted thousands of attendees including business professionals, investors and traders. It featured the Arabic superstar Moustafa Amar as ACY’s official event brand ambassador.

ACY Securities announced cementing their position in the Middle East with the hosting Egypt’s 2020 Smart Vision Investment Expo in Cairo as their official sponsor.

ACY Securities seals position in Middle East with Arabic superstar Moustafa Amar as official brand ambassador

Fahim was also awarded the “Best Economic Instructor in MENA” by Smart Vision in recognition of his educational contribution to traders across the MENA region.

Smart Vision also recognised ACY Securities’ Head of Egypt – Ashraf Sherif, who also played a key role at the expo, as “Best Regional Manager for FX Broker in MENA” for his contribution to the securities brokerage industry in the MENA region.

ACY Securities was declared Best ECN Broker and Best Transparent Forex Broker by the organisers at the end of the 2-day event.

The company also managed to attract the Arabic singer and composer Moustafa Amar – who acted as the broker’s official event brand ambassador during the expo. Moustafa Amar perform some of his super hits and posed for photos with attendees outside ACY’s primary position booth.

Moustafa Amar thanked ACY Securities for its investment in Egypt as an Australian company and welcomed it to the MENA region.

Moustafa Amar also thanked regional heads of ACY, Ashraf Sherif and Ahmed Fahim, for their contribution in educating and empowering local traders with the market knowledge they need.

ACY Securities continues to invest in the MENA region, reflecting the strong organic growth and market share it is winning from the region. Traders in the Middle East are warming to the brand’s value proposition at a rapid pace.

The next event for ACY Securities is the 2020 Dubai Traders Summit – where the broker will take centre stage as the event’s Diamond Sponsor.