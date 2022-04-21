ACY Securities hires Andrew Taylor as managing director

Taylor has over three decades of experience in the financial sector. He joins ACY Securities from online trading platform IC Markets, where he served as General Manager for over a year.

Andrew Taylor has joined ACY Securities’ expanding team as Managing Director. Taylor announced this today in a LinkedIn post.

Taylor said in his LinkedIn post:

I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Managing Director at ACY Securities!

Taylor has worked with several prominent companies in the financial services sector. In his career, he has worked at Invast Financial Services, OneRoyal, and GFT Markets. Taylor spent over six years as Chief Executive Officer of OneRoyal.

In the beginning of the year, ACY Securities has expanded its services to meet the growing demand for CFD products. The Aussie broker added share CFDs for MT5 traders in January.