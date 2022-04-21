ACY Securities hires Andrew Taylor as managing director

Steffy Bogdanova
April 21, 2022 11:06 am

Andrew Taylor has joined ACY Securities’ expanding team as Managing Director. Taylor announced this today in a LinkedIn post.

Taylor has over three decades of experience in the financial sector. He joins ACY Securities from online trading platform IC Markets, where he served as General Manager for over a year.

Taylor said in his LinkedIn post:

Andrew Taylor, ACY Securities

Andrew Taylor
Source: LinkedIn

I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Managing Director at ACY Securities!

Taylor has worked with several prominent companies in the financial services sector. In his career, he has worked at Invast Financial Services, OneRoyal, and GFT Markets. Taylor spent over six years as Chief Executive Officer of OneRoyal.

In the beginning of the year, ACY Securities has expanded its services to meet the growing demand for CFD products. The Aussie broker added share CFDs for MT5 traders in January.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: