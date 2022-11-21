IQ Option becomes official global partner of the Davis Cup Finals 2022

Every year the international team competition in men’s tennis Davis Cup brings skilled players, tennis enthusiasts and sponsors. Established in 1900, the tournament first begun as a competition between just two countries – the USA and the Great Britain. In 2020, 142 countries participated.

International broker IQ Option has announced its official global partnership with the Davis Cup Finals 2022.

IQ Option highlighted its hopes of that the collaboration turns into a “long-term partnership” allowing both the broker, and Davis Cup brings to grow and expand.

IQ Option said:

IQ Option and the Davis Cup have common values: precision, resilience and consistency. Moreover, they have similar goals: creating the best conditions for people to excel, to go beyond everyone’s expectations and achieve greatness. That is why IQ Option has decided to support this tournament and become an official global partner of the Davis Cup Finals 2022.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is sponsored and does not represent the opinions of LeapRate.