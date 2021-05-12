ACY Securities extends partnership with football star Tim Cahill

Aussie CFD broker ACY Securities has entered a multi-year partnership extension with footballer Tim Cahill.
Under the new partnership agreement, Cahill, who is Australia’s highest goal-scorer and was made an Officer of the Order of Australia this year, will be ACY’s Global Brand Ambassador until 2024.
The collaboration between ACY Securities and Tim Cahill started in October 2019 when they first worked together on campaigns to bring ACY’s technology to a wider audience, as well as highlighting the educational journey of a trader.
We are great believers in the role that trading education and good market knowledge can play in the success of a trader. Tim has been instrumental in advocating this message for us and promoting the value of trading education to his millions of fans around the world. We are absolutely thrilled that Tim will be helping us help traders for many more years to come.
Tim Cahill said:
What started as a business partnership has developed into a great relationship with the team at ACY. We’ve been able to create some amazing content, and they’ve also helped me start my own trading journey by teaching me about the markets.
He continued:
Continuing my education has been a big focus since my retirement from football and learning about forex and commodities trading from some of the best in the business has been a great experience. The effort that ACY put into educational content and technology is fantastic and that’s something that I’m keen to highlight moving forwards. ACY is a company that I’m really excited to be involved with and I can’t wait to develop this partnership even more over the coming years.