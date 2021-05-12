ACY Securities extends partnership with football star Tim Cahill

Aussie CFD broker ACY Securities has entered a multi-year partnership extension with footballer Tim Cahill.

Under the new partnership agreement, Cahill, who is Australia’s highest goal-scorer and was made an Officer of the Order of Australia this year, will be ACY’s Global Brand Ambassador until 2024.

The collaboration between ACY Securities and Tim Cahill started in October 2019 when they first worked together on campaigns to bring ACY’s technology to a wider audience, as well as highlighting the educational journey of a trader.