Wirecard and Varengold Bank provide payment solutions to FinTech firms

Digital financial technology provider Wirecard and FinTech financing provider Varengold Bank announced the launch of their strategic cooperation in providing FinTechs with access to capital to refinance their loan portfolios, combined with a comprehensive set of white-label payment solutions.

According to a market research firm Adroit, the European FinTech sector is expected to grow 11% CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Access to credit is often said to be one of the biggest challenges FinTech providers face as they grapple to scale at pace to meet surging demand. Hamburg-based Varengold Bank with offices in London in Sofia, is a marketplace lender with an experience in refinancing loan and credit portfolios in this highly dynamic sector. The bank has existing partnerships with FinTech firms across Europe, including LendInvest, Grover, and Monedo (formerly Kreditech).