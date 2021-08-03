Whistleblowers receives more than $4 million from SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed it has issued whistleblower awards in total of more than $4 million.

The regulator noted that the whistleblowers who received the monetary awards provided information and assistance in two separate enforcement proceedings.

One individual received over $2 million from the Commission for providing valuable information that resulted in an investigation, as well as ongoing assistance that included participating in multiple interviews and identifying key individuals and entities.

The SEC also awarded over $150,000 to another whistleblower, whose gave information that prompted SEC staff to expand its investigation into other alleged conduct at the relevant company.

The SEC also issued a more than $1.1 million award to an individual who reported misconduct internally and was the first to alert the SEC to the violations. Another whistleblower received over $500,000 for important information.