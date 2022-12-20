Whistleblower receives over a $37 million award from SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed it has awarded a whistleblower with over $37 million.

The whistleblower provided the regulator with information which led to a successful enforcement action and a related action.

Additionally, SEC highlighted that the whistleblower was its initial source of the company’s internal investigation. Moreover, he was the source of investigations of the Commission, as well as another agency.

SEC noted that the company did report the alleged conduct, however is awarded because they provided the same information to the SEC within 120 days of providing it internally.