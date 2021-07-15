SEC brings charges against an ICO listing website

The Securities and Exchange Commission reveals settled charges against the operator of Coinschedule.com, a website that profiled offerings of digital asset securities.

The US watchdog alleges that UK-based Blotics Ltd violated the anti-touting provisions of the federal securities law. The company failed to disclose the compensation it received from the digital asset securities issuers it profiled.

The SEC stated that Coinschedule.com could be accessed in the United States from 2016 to August 2019. During that time US visitors comprised a significant portion of its web traffic.

The regulator said: