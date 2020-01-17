LeapRate
UK FCA issues several warnings against unauthorised companies and clone firms

Regulation January 17, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova  0

fca warning

The UK watchdog FCA has issued some more warnings against unauthorised companies this week. The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are A.B. Capitals and the clone firm Rabo Olsen Global.

According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:

A.B.Capitals

Telephone: 02080897894
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.abcapitals.com

Rabo Olsen Global (Clone of EEA authorised firm)

Address: Part Level 13, The Shard, 32 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9SG; 48 Dover Street, London, W1S 4FF
Telephone: 0203 795 3610, 0203 808 9170
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: https://raboolsenglobal.com, https://raboolsenglobal.com

Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

