UK FCA issues several warnings against unauthorised companies and clone firms

LeapRate's Daily Forex Industry Newsletter
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
The UK watchdog FCA has issued some more warnings against unauthorised companies this week. The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are A.B. Capitals and the clone firm Rabo Olsen Global.
According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:
A.B.Capitals
Telephone: 02080897894
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.abcapitals.com
Rabo Olsen Global (Clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: Part Level 13, The Shard, 32 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9SG; 48 Dover Street, London, W1S 4FF
Telephone: 0203 795 3610, 0203 808 9170
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: https://raboolsenglobal.com, https://raboolsenglobal.com
Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
More recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below: