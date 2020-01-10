UK FCA issues more warnings against unauthorised companies

LeapRate's Daily Forex Industry Newsletter
It’s been a crazy busy week for the UK watchdog FCA. The regulator has put out details of more unregulated firms this week. The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are Trade Ltd, Inovestments, YORK CG, Guaranteed Fixed bonds, Fixed Return Investments, Lincoln FX, The Sovereign Bond Fund.
According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:
Trade Ltd
Telephone: +3726347369
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.tradeltd.com
Inovestments
Address: Beachmont Business Centre, Suite 44, Kingstown, St. Vincent and Grenadines; 27th Norwich St, Holborn London, United Kingdom
Telephone: +442080892108, +442038077885, +442037638566, +35796614750
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://inovestments.com
YORK CG
Address: Beachmont Business Centre, Suite 37, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: +442033180401, +43720880145, +61394520463
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://yorkcg.com
Guaranteed Fixed bonds
Website: https://guaranteedfixedbonds.com/
Fixed Return Investments
Website: https://www.fixed-return-investments.co.uk/
Lincoln FX (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: +442038685253
Website: https://www.lincolnfx.capital
The Sovereign Bond Fund (clone of FCA recognised product)
Address: 30-34 New Bridge St, London, EC4V 6BJ and 10 Avenue des ligures palazzo, Leonardo, Monaco, 98000
Telephone: 02030868632; 02036424055; 02034160582; +37 780 094 228
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://sovereignbondfund.com
Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
