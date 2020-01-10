UK FCA issues more warnings against unauthorised companies

It’s been a crazy busy week for the UK watchdog FCA. The regulator has put out details of more unregulated firms this week. The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are Trade Ltd, Inovestments, YORK CG, Guaranteed Fixed bonds, Fixed Return Investments, Lincoln FX, The Sovereign Bond Fund.

According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:

Trade Ltd

Telephone: +3726347369

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.tradeltd.com

Inovestments

Address: Beachmont Business Centre, Suite 44, Kingstown, St. Vincent and Grenadines; 27th Norwich St, Holborn London, United Kingdom

Telephone: +442080892108, +442038077885, +442037638566, +35796614750

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://inovestments.com

YORK CG

Address: Beachmont Business Centre, Suite 37, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Telephone: +442033180401, +43720880145, +61394520463

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]

Website: https://yorkcg.com

Guaranteed Fixed bonds

Website: https://guaranteedfixedbonds.com/

Fixed Return Investments

Website: https://www.fixed-return-investments.co.uk/

Lincoln FX (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Telephone: +442038685253

Website: https://www.lincolnfx.capital

The Sovereign Bond Fund (clone of FCA recognised product)

Address: 30-34 New Bridge St, London, EC4V 6BJ and 10 Avenue des ligures palazzo, Leonardo, Monaco, 98000

Telephone: 02030868632; 02036424055; 02034160582; +37 780 094 228

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://sovereignbondfund.com

Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

