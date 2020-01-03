UK FCA warns against several unauthorised companies and clone firms

LeapRate's Daily Forex Industry Newsletter
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has put out details of several unregulated firms. The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are Time4Actions, Ellis and Burlington, Pro Capital Markets, Investment Bridge, CF Sum, as well as clones of Novum Bank and Heartland Investment Management Limited.
According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:
Time4Actions
Address: Tel Aviv, st. 2185, Vision Tower, Office D43; Radičova 2479/7, Břevnov, 169 00, Praha 6; Provozovna Žerotinova 1174/58, Žižkov, Praha 3, 130 00
Telephone: 02038076890; 02080890059; 02080895057; +420774295408; +972772200262; +972772200263; +972773613891; +972772234831
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.time4actions.com
Ellis and Burlington
Telephone: 02080895219
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.ellisburlington.com
Pro Capital Markets
Address: A Seedammstrasse 3, 1st floor, Pfaeffikon SZ, CH-8808, Switzerland
Telephone: 0203 332 2626, 0203 966 1938, 0203 966 8521, 0116 318 1331, 0203 868 3614, 0203 868 3604, 0203 868 3605, 01865 679098
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: procapitaltraderoom.com, https://procapitalmarkets.com/en/
Investment Bridge / Investment Chronicle
Website: https://www.investmentbridge.co.uk
CF Sum trading name of Bestfolio Consulting OU
Address: Cadell House, 27 Waterloo Street, Glasgow, G2 6 BZ, Harju Maakond Tallinn Nomme Iinnaosa Rannaku pst 12 10917
Telephone: 020 3807 7226 / 0203 477 8555 / 0203 905 1215
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.cfsum.com
Novum Bank (Clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: Heron Tower, 110 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4AD
Telephone: 02036959264
Heartland Investment Management Limited (Clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: 67 Lombard Street, London, EC3V 1LJ
Telephone: 0207 183 8714
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.heartlandinvestmentmanagementlimited.com
Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
More recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below: