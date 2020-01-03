UK FCA warns against several unauthorised companies and clone firms

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has put out details of several unregulated firms. The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are Time4Actions, Ellis and Burlington, Pro Capital Markets, Investment Bridge, CF Sum, as well as clones of Novum Bank and Heartland Investment Management Limited.

According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:

Time4Actions

Address: Tel Aviv, st. 2185, Vision Tower, Office D43; Radičova 2479/7, Břevnov, 169 00, Praha 6; Provozovna Žerotinova 1174/58, Žižkov, Praha 3, 130 00

Telephone: 02038076890; 02080890059; 02080895057; +420774295408; +972772200262; +972772200263; +972773613891; +972772234831

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]

Website: www.time4actions.com

Ellis and Burlington

Telephone: 02080895219

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]

Website: www.ellisburlington.com

Pro Capital Markets

Address: A Seedammstrasse 3, 1st floor, Pfaeffikon SZ, CH-8808, Switzerland

Telephone: 0203 332 2626, 0203 966 1938, 0203 966 8521, 0116 318 1331, 0203 868 3614, 0203 868 3604, 0203 868 3605, 01865 679098

Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]

Website: procapitaltraderoom.com, https://procapitalmarkets.com/en/

Investment Bridge / Investment Chronicle

Website: https://www.investmentbridge.co.uk

CF Sum trading name of Bestfolio Consulting OU

Address: Cadell House, 27 Waterloo Street, Glasgow, G2 6 BZ, Harju Maakond Tallinn Nomme Iinnaosa Rannaku pst 12 10917

Telephone: 020 3807 7226 / 0203 477 8555 / 0203 905 1215

Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]

Website: www.cfsum.com

Novum Bank (Clone of EEA authorised firm)

Address: Heron Tower, 110 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4AD

Telephone: 02036959264

Heartland Investment Management Limited (Clone of EEA authorised firm)

Address: 67 Lombard Street, London, EC3V 1LJ

Telephone: 0207 183 8714

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.heartlandinvestmentmanagementlimited.com

Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

