UK FCA issues more warnings against unauthorised companies and clone firms

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has put out details of several unregulated firms. The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are FXonspot, The Bond People, Bonds Finder, The Easy Loans, Secure UK Assets, Guy Berna, Omacl Loans Ltd, Shinhan Bank London, and DCDM Strategies.

According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:

FXonspot (a trading style of Trade Com Limited)

Address: 4901A, 5 Jewry St, London EC3N 2EX

Website: www.fxonspot.com

The Bond People

Website: www.thebondpeople.com

Bonds Finder

Telephone: +44 (0)203 925 7320

Website: https://bonds-finder.com/

The Easy Loans

Telephone: 01214690651

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]

Website: www.theeasyloans.uk

Secure UK Assets

Address: https://www.secureukassets.com/

Guy Berna (clone of EEA authorised firm)

Address: 30 St Mary Axe, London, EC3A 8BF

Telephone: +44 203 808 2385

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.guyberna.com

Omacl Loans Ltd (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Address: 85 Great Portland Street, First Floor, London, W1W 7LT

Telephone: 0330 001 2488

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Shinhan Bank London (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]

Website: https://shinhan-online.com

DCDM Strategies (Clone of Authorised Schedule 5 Firm)

Address: 5 Stratton St, Mayfair, London, W1J 8LA

Telephone: 0207 993 8690

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]

Website: https://dcdmstrategies.com/

Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

