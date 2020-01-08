UK FCA issues more warnings against unauthorised companies and clone firms

LeapRate's Daily Forex Industry Newsletter
The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has put out details of several unregulated firms. The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are FXonspot, The Bond People, Bonds Finder, The Easy Loans, Secure UK Assets, Guy Berna, Omacl Loans Ltd, Shinhan Bank London, and DCDM Strategies.
According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:
FXonspot (a trading style of Trade Com Limited)
Address: 4901A, 5 Jewry St, London EC3N 2EX
Website: www.fxonspot.com
The Bond People
Website: www.thebondpeople.com
Bonds Finder
Telephone: +44 (0)203 925 7320
Website: https://bonds-finder.com/
The Easy Loans
Telephone: 01214690651
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.theeasyloans.uk
Secure UK Assets
Address: https://www.secureukassets.com/
Guy Berna (clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: 30 St Mary Axe, London, EC3A 8BF
Telephone: +44 203 808 2385
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.guyberna.com
Omacl Loans Ltd (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 85 Great Portland Street, First Floor, London, W1W 7LT
Telephone: 0330 001 2488
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Shinhan Bank London (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://shinhan-online.com
DCDM Strategies (Clone of Authorised Schedule 5 Firm)
Address: 5 Stratton St, Mayfair, London, W1J 8LA
Telephone: 0207 993 8690
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://dcdmstrategies.com/
Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
