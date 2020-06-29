The Lenders, British Market and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies The Lenders, British Market, Citizens Advisory, FOPU, Online Union, Hyde Park Investment Ltd, Atlas Funding Group Ltd, RoyalsFX, MottoFX, MottoFX, Compare Wise, City Partners, OFC MARKETS, Sadi Finance and Earnsured Asset Management.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
The Lenders
Telephone: +0300010416; +44 122 739 1454
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: http://thelenders.co.uk/
British Market
Address: 2 Bankside London, United Kingdom
Website: https://british-market.co.uk/
Citizens Advisory
Address: 101 Oxford Street, Manchester, M1 5AN
Website: www.citizensadvisory.co.uk
FOPU (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: Unit G25 Waterfront Studios, 1 Dock Road, London, United Kingdom, E16 1AH
Telephone: +44 7451273377
Email: [email protected]
Website: foopu.net
Online Union (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: +44 2038075638
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: https://online-union.com/
Hyde Park Investment Ltd (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Addresses: Tour Majunga – 6 Place de la Pyramide, 92908 Paris-la-Défense Cedex, France
33 St. James’s Street, SW1A 1HD, London, United Kingdom
Telephone: 0033 1 71 02 50 25
Website: https://www.hydepark.fr/
Atlas Funding Group Ltd (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: Atlas Funding Group, Claude Debussylaan 18A, 1082, Amsterdam, Netherlands; Atlas Funding Group, Rondo ONZ 1, 37th floor 00-124, Warsaw Poland; Floor 38, Emirates Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road. 73311. Dubai
Telephone: +31 9700 5032 652, +1 21 7771 4125
Email: [email protected]
Website: atlasfundingroup.com
RoyalsFX
Address: 19 Avenue De la Paix, 1202 Geneva, Switzerland
Telephone: +41615083273, +41415083244, +61391139447, +6436684572, 07727407217
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: https://royalsfx.co/
MottoFX
Address: C/o Suit 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, Beachmont, Box 1510, Kingstown, St.Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: +442080892433
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://www.mottofx.com
Compare Wise
Website: https://www.comparewise.co.uk/
City Partners
Address: The Leadenhall Building, 122 Leadenhall St, London, EC3V 4AB; New Broad Street House, 35 New Broad Street, London, EC2M 1NH
Telephone: 020 3307 0450
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://city-partners.com
OFC MARKETS
Address: Marshall Islands Trust Company Complex ,Ajelatake Road, Majuro. The Marshall Islands, Shelton Street, London WC2H 9JQ
Telephone: +(31) 684037742, +3579 675 8219, 0203 966 6475, 0203 051 2874, 0207 649 9437, 0151 808 0505
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: https://www.ofcmarkets.com/
Instagram: @ofcmarkets
Sadi Finance
Address: Pretty Green, 81 King Street, Manchester, Lancashire, England – United Kingdom M2 4, GBR
Telephone: + 44 753 718 2193
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.sadifinance.com; [email protected]
Sadi Finance Limited Spain Office
Address: Farmàcia Mireya Fon Neus Homs, Carrer de la Canuda, El Gòtic, Barcelona, Cataluña, ESP 08002
Email: [email protected]
Sadi Finance Limited India Office
Address: Svenja Tower District Center, New Delhi, DL, 110001 India
Tel:- +918860296456
Earnsured Asset Management
Address: 5 Canada Square, London E14 5AQ, United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 7451 238983
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.earnsured.com
Social media: https://www.facebook.com/earnsured; https://twitter.com/earnsured; https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBxIO-hjMyhX4TVdpwTzLQw/featured; https://www.instagram.com/earnsured/
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
