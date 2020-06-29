The Lenders, British Market and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies The Lenders, British Market, Citizens Advisory, FOPU, Online Union, Hyde Park Investment Ltd, Atlas Funding Group Ltd, RoyalsFX, MottoFX, MottoFX, Compare Wise, City Partners, OFC MARKETS, Sadi Finance and Earnsured Asset Management.