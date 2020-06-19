Smart bonds, Select Invest and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Smart bonds, Select Invest, The Investmentheads, CompareFixedRateBonds, British Bonds, First Claims Group, FCA Insurance Indemnity Partners, Compare-Bonds.net / Bond Comparison, UK Forex, Credit Suisse Asset Management / Credit Suisse Group AG, Credit Suisse Asset Management / Credit Suisse Group AG, Circle Bonds, Torro Finanz, TradeRiver Finance Ltd, Financial Planning Wales, Alltus Capital UK LLP, CCP Investment and Vantage Trades.