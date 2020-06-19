Smart bonds, Select Invest and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Smart bonds, Select Invest, The Investmentheads, CompareFixedRateBonds, British Bonds, First Claims Group, FCA Insurance Indemnity Partners, Compare-Bonds.net / Bond Comparison, UK Forex, Credit Suisse Asset Management / Credit Suisse Group AG, Credit Suisse Asset Management / Credit Suisse Group AG, Circle Bonds, Torro Finanz, TradeRiver Finance Ltd, Financial Planning Wales, Alltus Capital UK LLP, CCP Investment and Vantage Trades.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Smart bonds
Website: www.my-smartbonds.co.uk
Select Invest
Website: www.select-invest.co.uk
The Investmentheads
Address: 2 Constance Street, London, E16 2DQ
Telephone: 07832190826
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://investmentheads.co.uk/
CompareFixedRateBonds
Address: 52-160 Kemp House, London, EC21 V2NX
Telephone: 020 8050 1504
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.comparefixedratebonds.co.uk/
British Bonds
Address: 2 Bankside London
Website: www.british-bonds.org.uk
First Claims Group
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.paydayclaimhelp.co.uk/
FCA Insurance Indemnity Partners
Telephone: 07440961804
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.fca.eu.com
Compare-Bonds.net / Bond Comparison
Address: 101 Gresham St, London, EC2R 7HE
Telephone: 020 386 9873
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://compare-bonds.net/
UK Forex (clone of authorised firm)
Telephone: +44 203 9546385
Email: [email protected]forex.com; [email protected]forex.com
Website: https://www.uk-forex.com/
Credit Suisse Asset Management / Credit Suisse Group AG (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 0203 670 0595
Email: [email protected]
Credit Suisse Asset Management / Credit Suisse Group AG (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 0203 670 0595
Email: [email protected]
Circle Bonds
Address: 65 Southwark St, London. SE1 0HR
Telephone: 02080995928
Website: https://circlebonds.co.uk/
Torro Finanz (Clone of an EEA authorised firm)
Address: 32 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9SG,
Telephone: 0207 1833 516, 02071124845
Email: [email protected] , [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.torrofinanz.com
TradeRiver Finance Ltd (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: https://trade-finance.ltd/
Financial Planning Wales (Clone of authorised firm)
Address: Mitcham Road A217 Bickersteth Rd A217 London
Email: [email protected]
Alltus Capital UK LLP (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 0207 183 1891
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.alltuscapital.co.uk
CCP Investment (Clone of an EEA authorised firm)
Address: 190 High Holborn, London WC1V 7BH
Telephone: 02037735428, 02034115806, 02034681477
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.ccpinvestment.com
Vantage Trades (clone of FCA authorised firms)
Address: 4th Floor The Harbour Centre, 42 N Church St, George Town, Cayman Islands
Telephone: +44 2080 363 883
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://vantagetrades.com/
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
