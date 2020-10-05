SEC reports record $175 million given in whistleblower awards for the fiscal year

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced record whisleblower awards for the fiscal year of $175 million awarded to 39 individuals.

The SEC announced giving a more than $30 million award to two insider whistleblowers who gave tips to the agency and led to an investigation. The first whistleblower, alerted the SEC staff of a potential wrongdoing and provided substantial assistant and as a result, received $22 million. The second whistleblower provided valuable information for the investigation and received $7 million.

The Commission also awarded four other individuals a total of $5 million for providing critical information that alerted the agency to alleged wrongdoing.

Stephanie Avakian, Director of the Division of Enforcement commented: