SEC awards whistleblowers more than $3.6 million

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced giving more than $3.6 million in total to whistleblowers in connection with three separate enforcement actions.

The first whistleblower received over $1.8 million for providing significant information about a fraudulent scheme. The whistleblower took immediate steps to mitigate the harm to investors and provided substantial assistance to the staff, including providing testimony, key documents, and other information that saved SEC time and resources and contributed to an enforcement action that resulted in the return of millions of dollars to harmed investors.

The SEC awarded a second whistleblower more than $1.2 million for providing information that led to a successful enforcement action. In making the award, the SEC determined that the whistleblower’s culpability and unreasonable delay impacted the award amount.

A third whistleblower was awarded more than $500,000. The whistleblower provided significant information and ongoing assistance that led to the success of an enforcement action. In issuing the award, the SEC waived the TCR filing requirement based on the unique facts and circumstances of the case.