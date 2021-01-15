SEC awards almost $600K to a whistleblower

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced giving almost $600,000 to a whistleblower whose tip led to the success of an enforcement action. The whistleblower considerably contributed to an open investigation by providing detailed and highly valuable information resulting in critical investigative leads.
Jane Norberg, Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower said:
The whistleblower met with staff multiple times and provided substantial assistance to the investigation that led to the SEC’s enforcement action. Since the beginning of October, the Commission has awarded 28 individuals over $176 million in whistleblower awards, which already surpasses the total dollar amount awarded in the entirety of any prior fiscal year. We hope these awards continue to encourage individuals with information regarding possible securities laws violations to report to the Commission.