New Zealand FMA adds Altrice Investment Co. Limited to its warning list

Regulation May 20, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


New Zealand FMA today added Altrice Investment Co. Limited to its warning list.

The New Zealand regulator is concerned that the entity may be involved in a scam as it is contacting New Zealand residents to offer investment opportunities. Altrice Investment is also requesting clients to transfer additional funds before being able to withdraw investments.

The regulator reported the following details of the company:

Entity name: Altrice Investment Co. Limited
Website: https://altriceinvestment.com/ and https://altricepcd.com/
Phone: +852 580 31618
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Address: Level 8, Nexxus Building, 41 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong

New Zealand watchdog found that Altrice Investment is not a registered financial service provider and recommend exercising caution if approached by the company.

Hong Kong Securities Futures Commission has also published a warning about Altrice Investment noting it is an unlicensed entity in Hong Kong. The warning also notes that Altrice is using bank accounts in Hong Kong for settlement purposes.

Further details of the bank accounts used by Altrice include:

Account Name: HK SAN SHUN SCM LIMITED
Account Number: 012-740-2-007084-5
Bank Name: Bank of China

Account Name: HONG KONG SIDARING TRADING CO LIMITED
Account Number: 012-586-2-014-150-3
Bank Name: Bank of China

Account Name: MILLENIUM CONSULTANT
Account Number: GB7NWBK60090570744890
Bank Name: NatWest Bank (London)

 

