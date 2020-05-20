New Zealand FMA adds Altrice Investment Co. Limited to its warning list

New Zealand FMA today added Altrice Investment Co. Limited to its warning list.
The New Zealand regulator is concerned that the entity may be involved in a scam as it is contacting New Zealand residents to offer investment opportunities. Altrice Investment is also requesting clients to transfer additional funds before being able to withdraw investments.
The regulator reported the following details of the company:
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
New Zealand watchdog found that Altrice Investment is not a registered financial service provider and recommend exercising caution if approached by the company.
Hong Kong Securities Futures Commission has also published a warning about Altrice Investment noting it is an unlicensed entity in Hong Kong. The warning also notes that Altrice is using bank accounts in Hong Kong for settlement purposes.
Further details of the bank accounts used by Altrice include:
Account Name: HK SAN SHUN SCM LIMITED Account Number: 012-740-2-007084-5 Bank Name: Bank of China
Account Name: HONG KONG SIDARING TRADING CO LIMITED Account Number: 012-586-2-014-150-3 Bank Name: Bank of China
Account Name: MILLENIUM CONSULTANT Account Number: GB7NWBK60090570744890 Bank Name: NatWest Bank (London)