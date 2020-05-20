New Zealand FMA adds Altrice Investment Co. Limited to its warning list

New Zealand FMA today added Altrice Investment Co. Limited to its warning list.

The New Zealand regulator is concerned that the entity may be involved in a scam as it is contacting New Zealand residents to offer investment opportunities. Altrice Investment is also requesting clients to transfer additional funds before being able to withdraw investments.

The regulator reported the following details of the company:

Entity name: Altrice Investment Co. Limited

Website: https://altriceinvestment.com/ and https://altricepcd.com/

Phone: +852 580 31618

Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]

Address: Level 8, Nexxus Building, 41 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong