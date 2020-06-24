LeapRate
Frisky Loans, FIRST BROKERS and others added to FCA warning list

Regulation June 24, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Frisky Loans, FIRST BROKERS, AnyTrades, The Bonds Company, Fixed Rate News, Maxagon Kapital AB, First Capital Finance Ltd, Latitudefx / Latitude Investments FX Bank, SGZ Bank Ireland, Hunterly Invest, Sky Line/ Skylinevest.com, Hunterly Invest, Find UK Bonds, My Smart Bonds, AXA Venture Partners / AXA Strategic Ventures, Bolt Finance and Cash2All.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:

fca warning

Frisky Loans

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://www.friskyloans.co.uk/

FIRST BROKERS

Address: Tera Holding Ltd, Flat A, 15F Hillier Comm, Bldg 65-67 Bonham Street East, SheunDetails provided areg Wan, Hong Kong.
Telephone: +44-2038-852-011, 020 8068 0274, +272-1204-8669, +8-5-239-733-927
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.fbrokers.com

AnyTrades / www.anytrades.com / www.anytradesconsulting.com

Telephone: +45 78 150 480; +44 203 670 0079; +356 2778 2118; +350 22504012; +356 2788 2188
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.anytrades.com; www.anytradesconsulting.com

The Bonds Company

Address: 1 Victoria Street, Westminster London SW1E 5JD​​​​​​​
Website: www.thebondscompany.co.uk

Fixed Rate News

Address: Fixed Rate News 15 Bennett St London BW4 2AR
Telephone: 02086385355
Email: [email protected]
Website: fixedratenews.co.uk

Maxagon Kapital AB (Clone of an EEA Authorised Firm)

Address: One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5AB
Telephone: +442037733806
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.maxagon.co.uk

First Capital Finance Ltd (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Telephone: 0203 769 0816
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.firstcapitalfnc.com

Latitudefx / Latitude Investments FX Bank (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.latitudefx.com

SGZ Bank Ireland (Clone of a formerly EEA authorised firm)

Address: 160 Cheapside, London EC2V 6ET
Email:: [email protected]
Website: www.sgz-bank.com

Hunterly Invest

Website: www.hunterlyinvest.com

Sky Line/ Skylinevest.com

Website: www.skylinevest.com

Hunterly Invest

Website: www.hunterlyinvest.com

Find UK Bonds

Address: Lead Generation Ltd, 71-75 Shelton Street, WC2H 9JQ, London
Telephone: 02034357865
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.findukbonds.com

My Smart Bonds

Address: Brandon House 180 Borough High Street, Camberwell London
Website: My-smartbonds.co.uk

AXA Venture Partners / AXA Strategic Ventures (Clone of EEA authorised firm)

Telephone: 02070975149, 02081234109
Fax: 08716980846
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]

Bolt Finance

Website: www.boltfinance.site
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Telephone: 03333034129; 02081339212

Cash2All (Clone of FCA authorised firms)

Address: Fidelity Works Ltd, 86 Old Paul Street, London EC2A 4NE
Telephone: 0203 4759 458; +44 203 7459 021
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.cash2all.co.uk/

Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below:

