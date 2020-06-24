Frisky Loans, FIRST BROKERS and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Frisky Loans, FIRST BROKERS, AnyTrades, The Bonds Company, Fixed Rate News, Maxagon Kapital AB, First Capital Finance Ltd, Latitudefx / Latitude Investments FX Bank, SGZ Bank Ireland, Hunterly Invest, Sky Line/ Skylinevest.com, Hunterly Invest, Find UK Bonds, My Smart Bonds, AXA Venture Partners / AXA Strategic Ventures, Bolt Finance and Cash2All.