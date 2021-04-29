FCA considers scrapping MiFID rules for small-caps

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has revealed that it is considering removing MiFID regulations on research for firms with a market up that falls under £200 million. This upcoming decision is one of a few new proposals being collated to reduce the burden placed upon small investment firms at this time, and to improve the competitive market for UK financial companies.

Introduced in the EU in 2007, MiFID in the UK is the group of laws and regulations which dictate the organised trading, selling and buying of financial instruments. Since their inception, these rules have burdened investment firms of every size with a significant compliance task.

The Financial Conduct Authority is in continuous work with HM treasury to reform capital markets. The regulators have now announced that it intends to adjust any rules that do not appear to be achieving objectives in the most efficient manner.