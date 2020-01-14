FCA issues more warnings against unauthorised companies

The UK watchdog FCA has issued some more warnings against unauthorised companies this week. The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are Compare ISA deals, Porter Todd Law, Noble Grossart Bank, Kurt Barremaecker.

According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:

Compare ISA deals

Website: www.compareisadeals.com

Porter Todd Law

Address: 22 Batterymarch St, Boston, MA 02109

Telephone: +1 617 778 6685

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.portertoddlaw.com

Noble Grossart Bank (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Address: 20 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7PG

Telephone: +44117 230 2540

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.noblegrossartbnk.com

Kurt Barremaecker (clone of EEA authorised firm)

Address: 10 Paternoster Row, London EC4M 7BB

Telephone: 0203 129 5246

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kurtbarremaecker.com, www.kurtmarremaecker.com

Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

