LeapRate
Menu
Menu

FCA issues more warnings against unauthorised companies

Regulation January 14, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova  0

Share
fca warning

The UK watchdog FCA has issued some more warnings against unauthorised companies this week. The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are Compare ISA deals, Porter Todd Law, Noble Grossart Bank, Kurt Barremaecker.

According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:

Compare ISA deals

Website: www.compareisadeals.com

Porter Todd Law

Address: 22 Batterymarch St, Boston, MA 02109
Telephone: +1 617 778 6685
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.portertoddlaw.com

Noble Grossart Bank (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Address: 20 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7PG
Telephone: +44117 230 2540
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.noblegrossartbnk.com

Kurt Barremaecker (clone of EEA authorised firm)

Address: 10 Paternoster Row, London EC4M 7BB
Telephone: 0203 129 5246
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.kurtbarremaecker.com, www.kurtmarremaecker.com

Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

More recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below:

Related News

arrow
X
UK FCA issues more warnings against unauthorised companies…RegulationIt's been a crazy busy week for the UK watchdog FCA. The regulator has put out details of more unregulated firms this week. The names of the latest ad…

FCA issues more warnings against unauthorised companies

2
X
New Zealand FMA adds Tower Hill Limited and GG Trade to its warning list…RegulationNew Zealand Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has recently added several more names to its list of unregulated firms and suspected scams. The latest a…

Send this to a friend