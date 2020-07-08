Canadian regulator BCSC warns against BinaryOpt, Global Logistics BTC and others

CryptoWorld claims to be incorporated in the UK. It offer service plans with different rates of return by mining or trading in cryptocurrency and operates through website www.Crypto-World.uk However, the company is not registered to trade in BC.

BinaryOpt is allegedly egistered in the United Kingdom. It offers investment plans with different rates of return by mining and trading cryptocurrency and operates through website www.binaryopt.co. However, the company is not registered to trade in, or advise on, securities or derivatives in BC.

Canadian regulator British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has recently issued a warning against the companies BinaryOpt, CryptoWorld, Global Logistics BTC, Forte-Miners, Probtcminer and Btccoinex.

Global Logistics BTC is allegedly located in California and the United Kingdom. It offers investment plans in forex, binary options and bitcoin trading and operates through website www.globallogisticsbtc.com. However, the company is not registered in BC.

Forte-Miners is allegedly from the UK and offers investment plans with different rates of return by trading cryptocurrency. The company operates through website www.forte-miners.com and is not registered to trade in BC.

Probtcminer offer investment plans with different rates of return by investing in startups and crowdfunding projects and operates through website www.probtcminer.com. The company is not registered to trade in BC.

Btccoinex claims to be registered in the UK. It offers investment plans with different rates of return and operates through website www.btccoinex.com. The company is not registered to trade in BC.

The regulator advises caution when dealing with trading platforms that have not been registered in the BCSC.

