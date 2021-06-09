Australian consumers lose $400,000 to smartphone app Ponzi scheme

The ‘Big 4’ banks in Australia are now dealing with the aftermath of a Ponzi scheme that saw Australian consumers scammed out of around $400,000. It has been reported that consumers unwittingly downloaded a hoax app referred to as both ‘The Hope Business App’ and the ‘Hope Group Earning App’, under the pretence that it would create wealth as it spread on a viral level throughout May.

In reality, victims found that the app was, in fact, a Ponzi scheme that generated so-called ‘returns’ for unknowing investors by luring them in and encouraging them to part with their cash. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) reported that its dedicated Scamwatch team received a total of 84 reports from 8th May and 3rd June of this year concerning the app in question.

Following overall losses from consumers of around $400,000, the regulator worked to alert both Google and Apple in May 2021. The combination of reports from app users and the concern from the regulators then lead to the removal of the app from all app stores.